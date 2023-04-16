BSF shoots down Pakistan drone in Amritsar; seizes narcotics consignment

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a narcotics consignment in Amritsar's Dhanoe Kalan, officials informed on Sunday.

"Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near the village Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar on April 15 at 8:22 pm," the BSF said in a statement.



"As per the laid down drills, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," the BSF further said.

"During the initial area search, BSF troops recovered 1 big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - appx 3 kg), from the wheat field. One iron ring with a hook and 4 luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment," the border personnel added in their statement.





In a similar incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot down an intruding drone near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday.

The drone was spotted at Bachiwind village near the international border at 3.21 am on Saturday.

BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing around 3.2 kg.

"On April 15, 2023, at 3.21 am, BSF troops deployed on the border fired on an intruding drone. On initial search, a bag of 3 packets (with blinkers) (wt- appx 3.2 Kg) heroin was recovered from a farming field near vill-Bachiwind, Distt- Amritsar. Search under progress," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier. (ANI)

