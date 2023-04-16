BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar, seizes narcotics

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Border Security Force troops have intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab's Amritsar district and recovered packets of narcotics, an official statement said on Sunday.

The incident took place on April 15 at around 8.22 pm when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory.

"During initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross wt - appx 3 kg), from the wheat field. One iron ring with hook and 04 luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment," the statement said.

"Yet another attempt of Pak smugglers to smuggle the contraband items was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Beri Pattan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.



"On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri's Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked," a statement by Defence Public Relation Officer said.

Five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone, added the PRO.

BSF is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

Earlier in February, the BSF troops also recovered six big packets of heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag in a wheat field of Toor village in the Amritsar district. (ANI)

