BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozpur, contraband recovered

Ferozpur (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Monday shot down a quadcopter (drone) in the Ferozpur sector carrying contraband items, the BSF said in a statement.



At about 2.55 am, BSF personnel deployed in the area heard a humming sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan towards India in the AOR Ferozpur sector. Troops were immediately alerted and they fired on the flying object and also illuminated the area by firing Para bombs. Resultantly, the drone was shot down.

A small green-coloured bag was attached to the drone. It contained four packets in yellow wrapping and one small packet in black coloured wrapping containing contraband items weighing approximately 4.17 kgs (with packing material) and approximately 250 gm of items packed in the black wrapper.

The suspected flying object is a quadcopter make DJI Matrice 300 RTX. (ANI)

