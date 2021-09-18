BSF soldier got injured in clash with Bangladeshi thieves in Nadia

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier got injured on Thursday in a fight with Bangladeshi intruders who came to steal crops on the border area of Nadia district.

On September 16, the soldier of Border Outpost Fitkari Gate of eight battalion BSF was deployed on the border.

BSF informed that the troops saw four Bangladeshi nationals harvesting crops on the Indian side. They tried to stop them without any clash, but the Bangladeshi intruders kept on harvesting the crops.

When the official tried to apprehend the intruders, the rest of the comrades of Bangladeshi nationals attacked him. However, the injured soldier kept on fighting with and dashed the plans of the thieves.



Following his bravery, the thieves did not fight him and managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of his injury.

The injured jawan was given first aid at the Border Out Post and was evacuated to Government Hospital Krishnanagar for further treatment.

Speaking to ANI, the Commanding Officer of eight Battalion BSF, B Madhusudan Rao said, "Our soldiers carry out their duty by maintaining the sanctity and security of the International Boundary without caring for their lives. However, if any criminal element behaves in such an inhuman manner with our soldiers, then in future, we will not hesitate to take strict action."

In this regard, we have also informed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the incident by writing a protest letter.

In response, BGB has assured to take the strictest action against the miscreants involved in this incident, he added. (ANI)

