BSF sub-inspector killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by Pakistan

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said



BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was deployed at FDL of BSF in Rajouri sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life while displaying conspicuous act of bravery by not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also by saving the lives of many of his colleagues. Martyred SI P Guite had displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty, a statement issued by the BSF said.

IG BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal said martyred sub-inspector P Guite was a gallant and sincere borderman. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. Border Security Force has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The bravery of the border man will not go in vain. Border Security Force salutes the braveheart on BSF Raising Day.

The mortal remains of the BSF SI will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native place at Maphoukuki village in Manipur, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours. In this hour of grief, BSF stands in solidarity with his bereaved family, the BSF statement added. (ANI)

