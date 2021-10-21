BSF to conduct 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' in Delhi on Oct 23

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has planned to conduct an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' here in the city on October 23 with 150 women motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) participating in the event.

The event will start from National Police Memorial and culminate at CGO Complex. It will be flagged off by Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Total 150 women motorcyclists and pillion riders on 75 motorcycles will participate in the rally, glorifying 75 years of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', said the BSF.



The participants will be combined from all CAPFs and CPOs and Delhi Police.

The participants include 42 members from BSF, 40 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 each from Railway Protection Force and Sashastra Bal (SSB), 14 from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), eight from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and six from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The motorcycle rally will be flagged off at around 4.45 p.m. from National Police Memorial by the Chief Guest and pass through some off the iconic landmarks of Delhi such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, India Gate (1st circle), Red Fort and Rajghat before culminating at CGO Complex. (ANI)

