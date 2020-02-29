BSF to help jawan build home gutted in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Days after Border Security Force (BSF) constable Mohammad Anees' house was set ablaze by rioters during recent violence in Delhi, a team of BSF on Saturday visited his residence and assured to provide financial aid to the family.

"BSF engineers have come with us. They will repair the house of constable Mohammad Anees. BSF will provide financial assistance to the family from its welfare fund," said Pushpendra Rathore, BSF Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters).

Anees, currently posted in Odisha, was to get married soon and transferred to Delhi, his father told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Mohd Yusuf, the father of the BSF jawan had said that his house in Khajuri Khaas was put on fire during violence that ripped through northeast Delhi recently.

"On February 25, when stones were being pelted, I was in the house with four others. The protesters locked us from the outside. Later police rescued us. Protesters destroyed our house completely. Rupees 3 lakh cash, which were kept in the house for preparations of my son's marriage, also got burnt with the house," Yusuf told ANI.

His father added that Anees' wedding has been postponed following the violence.

At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

