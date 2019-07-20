BSF to hold 7-day-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) will hold week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations starting Saturday (July 20) in the border areas to mark the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

"Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan and this day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Divas'. On the 20th anniversary of the day, the force is organising special programmes in memory of the heroic sacrifices of soldiers," said the BSF in a statement.

The 'Kargil Vijay Divas' on July 26 is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army this year with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay'.

The BSF will organise tours of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) students to border checkpoints under 'Know your forces' programme and special events will be organised at schools in border areas to celebrate the day.

"This day comes as a special occasion to acquaint the people of the country with the bravery and valor of the martyrs, who laid down their lives to protect the country," the statement added.

An honorary ceremony will be organised for the relatives of Kargil martyrs living in the border area and the BSF will also organise painting, patriotic songs and debate competition events on the theme of patriotism in schools.

Open competitions to write patriotic slogans, arms exhibition, bicycle rallies, a 5-kilometer run, a camel safari in Rajasthan and Blood donation camps will also be organised by the force.

Events exhibiting photographs and short movies underlining the vital contribution of the armed forces in national security will also be organised to mark the occassion while senior officials will visit schools and colleges to talk with the students and encourage them to join the forces. (ANI)

