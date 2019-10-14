BSF to purchase anti-drone system to deal with intrusion from Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to purchase ground-based anti-drone system.

The system will have jammers, sensors, etc., and will have a 360-degree surveillance system.

There has almost been intrusion every day by drones sent by Pakistan to India. These drones are being used to transport arms and ammunition to the country.

According to a document, the anti-drone system will have a radio frequency receiver, electro-optic sensor, jammer, system controller, etc.

The system is expected to be installed by the end of this year. A tender has been floated regarding the purchase.

According to BSF, its radar will have 360-degree surveillance capability with high direction accuracy.

For surveillance, the system will have cameras. Also, its jammer will be so effective that they can jam signals in less than five seconds.

"The system will be compact and easily deployable which can be installed in just 10 minutes with ease of dismantling as per ground," a document reads.

The system will be able to work day and night and will be able to detect multiple drones at a time. (ANI)

