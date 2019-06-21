BSF troopers perform yoga at height 14,000 feet near LoC in J-k

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): The personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) from the 107 Battalion partook in the yoga event on the Line of Control (LoC) here on Friday.

The BSF troopers performed yoga at the height of 14,000 feet on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

Several other BSF sectors across the nation performed yoga today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in yoga in Ranchi at the Prabhat Tara ground, where he led close to 30,000 people in the morning session to mark the fifth International Yoga Day celebration.

"In today's changing times, our focus must be on wellness as well as protection from illness. That is the power we get with yoga that is the feeling of yoga and ancient philosophy," said Modi. (ANI)












