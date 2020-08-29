BSF troops detect tunnel near International Border in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): BSF troops have detected a tunnel near the International Border in Samba area of Jammu region and unearthed nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

BSF officials said the tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba and could not have been built without the approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies. Security forces deployed at the site where the tunnel has been found.

Boder Security Force Inspector General (Jammu) NS Jamwal said on Saturday that mouth of the tunnel was properly reinforced by sandbags, which had proper markings of Pakistan and added.

He said a protest will be lodged with the Pakistani authorities over the same.

"We were getting input about the existence of a tunnel in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir. A special team found the tunnel yesterday," Jamwal said at a press conference here.

According to an official release, a BSF patrol party detected a tunnel of approximately 20 feet long and 3-4 feet in diameter in Indian territory near border fencing in Basantar area in Samba district on August 28.

"The mouth of the tunnel was properly reinforced with sandbags and they have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning and engineering," Jamwal said.

"Without the concurrence and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built. A protest will be lodged with Pakistani authorities, asking them to take action against the guilty," he added.

The release said that the place of opening of the tunnel is around 170 meters from the International Border towards Indian side in the field of a local farmer.

"With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. The tunnel's origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB. Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralizing the evil designs of terrorists in deep connivance with Pak Rangers," the release said.

The BSF said that there have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in border villages of Pakistan who have been desperately looking for infiltration into Indian territory.

"Ever vigilant BSF troops foiled a desperate attempt of anti-national elements to infiltrate into India," the release said.

