BSF troops foil smuggling bid at Indo-Bangladesh border, 1 held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have foiled a smuggling bid and caught a smuggler with 12 gold biscuits worth over Rs 80 lakh on the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF said in a statement on Monday.

The smuggler has been identified as Abdul Latif Sardar, a resident of District North 24 Parganas.

On March 12, 2023, the troops of Border Out Post Tarali observed a person coming from the village of Tarali towards the fence.



Upon searching the person, the jawans found 12 gold biscuits wrapped in plastic on Abdul's waist.

The weight of the seized gold is 1,394 grams with a total value of Rs 80,93,424.

The apprehended smuggler revealed that he was supposed to hand over the gold biscuits to Montu, a resident of Nityanandkathi village, after crossing the BSF duty point. He was to receive Rs 300 for this work, but BSF jawans caught him on the way.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Department, Tentulia, for further legal action.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

