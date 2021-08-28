BSF troops seize 7.1kg silver ornaments from smuggler

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28 (ANI): Thwarting the efforts of smugglers, Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier seized 7.1 kg silver ornaments from an accused on Friday.



The accused is currently on the run.

The ornaments were being smuggled through an auto-rickshaw from India to Bangladesh through Border Outpost Hakimpur, North 24 Parganas District, as per a release from BSF.

Ornaments, worth Rs 3.56 lakhs and the vehicle used for smuggling were seized by the troops and the ornaments were handed over to the Customs Office in Tetulia. (ANI)

