BSF troops seize air pellet gun, leather vessels from border in WB's Nadia

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): Border Security Force troops on Wednesday seized one air pellet gun, two slings, 95 leather vessels, and 74 Phensedyl bottles in three plastic sacks from smugglers at the International Border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

As per a statement, the seizure took place after BSF troops of Border Out Post Mysimpur, 99 Battalion received specific information from reliable sources regarding some smugglers of Mysimpur Village.



"Acting on a specific information from a reliable source regarding some smugglers of Village Mysimpur with the intention to hand over some contrabands items to Bangladeshi smugglers from the area of Border Out Post Mysimpur, troops of the Border Out Post Mysimpur, 99 Battalion launch a special operation," the statement said.

At about 3:10 am of the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the troops saw the suspicious movement of one miscreant who was trying to reach the Indo-Bangladesh Border Road. Noticing BSF troops, the miscreants fled, taking advantage of thick vegetation.

All seized items have been handed over to the Bagdah Police station for further legal action. (ANI)

