BSF troops seize smuggled items worth over Rs 5 lakh from India-Bangladesh border

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops has seized a total of 2,125 bottles of phensedyl, 22 cattle and other smuggled items worth over Rs 5 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border.

The above items were seized by BSF troops while smugglers were trying to smuggle these items from India to Bangladesh, said Rajiva Ranjan Sharma, DIG, North Bengal Frontier in a press statement.

"The troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal frontier, BSF, is continuously maintaining alertness and ongoing extreme cold and foggy conditions in order to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and infiltrations," the release said. (ANI)

