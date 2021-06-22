BSF unearths 2 IEDs in Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a Joint Operation with the Malkangiri Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday unearthed two improvised explosive devices inside the Swabhiman Anchal on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.



"In a Joint Operation with Malkangiri Police, BSF unearthed two IEDs deep inside Swabhimaan Anchal, foiling a nefarious design against the Security Forces," BSF Odisha tweeted.

In a similar incident earlier this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Odisha police recovered three tiffin improvised explosive devices (IED) and explosives from the Mandapalli area of the state's Malkangiri district. (ANI)

