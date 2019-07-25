BSF Water Wing patrols Chenab river to prevent infiltration

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): With water level in Chenab river at its peak, the Water Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) is patrolling the river along International Border (IB) to prevent infiltration into the country.

Patrolling parties of the BSF secure the border day and night to prevent infiltration as the water level in the river rises during rainfall, an official said.

"The flow of water increases during the rainy season. We ensure that no one infiltrates into our country. We have been given live jackets for our safety," a BSF personnel told ANI.

"BSF is always alert at every place. We do day-night patrolling. It is difficult but duty is duty. We have to assure the nation that we are here and there is no problem," another personnel said.

A boat driver of the BSF patrolling party said that teams have given special training to tackle every challenge.

"I don't see anything as challenging when it comes to the nation. For us, the country is topmost priority," he said.

(ANI)

