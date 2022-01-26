BSF's capabilities have sharpened, not demolished following extension of jurisdiction: IG, BSF

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Border Security Force Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier Ajai Singh on Tuesday said that the forces are getting full cooperation from the state police during the conduct of their operations and thus its capabilities have sharpened and not demolished after the Central government increased the jurisdiction of BSF to 50 km from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

Notably, the Centre, in the month of October 2021, had empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

Speaking to ANI at Kadamtala headquarters here, Singh said, "Our commanders who are working in the local levels, ground levels are not facing any problems during any investigations in its joint operations with the state police. Our capabilities have sharpened and not demolished."

The IG said that the BSF promptly acts on any inputs regarding the smuggling of narcotics or cattle.

"We are promptly acting on the inputs regarding any smuggling of cattle or any narcotics and do the seizer with the police," he said.

Highlighting that the criminals have started taking the help of the best technologies during their criminal activities, Singh said that the forces have also heightened the surveillance along the international border.

"The criminals are taking the help of best technologies during the smuggling. So we have improved our surveillance along the International border. Using the best technologies, BSF is closely monitoring the border," he said.

The IG further elaborated and said that the BSF has taken various technical helps to monitor the bordering areas including the installation of cameras and night vision devices and others.

"We have installed different types of PTZ cameras, night vision devices, thermal imagers and also set up command control rooms. We do not have particular shadow areas, but using the technology, trying to enhance our footprints to combat the criminals during this foggy season," Singh said.

"The footprints of lady constables are increasing in BSF like other forces day by day. So BSF North Bengal Frontier is especially creating a "Women band" and started training around 950 multi-talented women, coming from different parts of the country," he said.

India shares 4096km with Bangladesh of which West Bengal shares 2216. North Bengal frontier shares 950km of which 110km is unfenced. (ANI)