BSNL store catches fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a BSNL store in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on wee hours of Sunday.

Five fire tenders reached the spot and authorities said the situation was brought under control.

"There has been a fire at a BSNL store. Multiple fire brigades have been deployed. For now, the situation is under control. It is a dense residential area so we are trying best to limit the fire from expanding," said Dinesh Kumar Singh District Magistrate. (ANI)

