BSP announces list of 41 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday came out with the list of 41 candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana.
The press note from BSP said that party supremo Mayawati has finalised the names of candidates the party is bagging on in the Haryana Assembly polls.
Last month Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) entered into a poll alliance with Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.
Interestingly, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.
The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on September 27.
The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.
Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats. (ANI)

