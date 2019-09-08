BSP criticizes Ashwini Choubey for saying cow urine cures cancer

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday criticised Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Choubey for his recent remarks suggesting that medicines made from cow urine can cure cancer.

Speaking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "Ashwini Choubey is in the habit of issuing statements which lead to confusion. I think when the nation is progressing in science, technology and other spheres of education, this statement of Choubey Ji is regressive."

Bhadoria further termed Union Minister Choubey's statement as "objectionable".

"Without any scientific knowledge, without any scientific experiments and also without the concurrence of the medical department and health ministry such statements coming from a senior minister of the government are objectionable," he added.

On Saturday, Choubey stated, "Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer. The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it."

Late last month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also made headlines by claiming at a function in Dehradun that the cow is the only animal capable of exhaling oxygen. (ANI)

