BSP demands CBI probe in recruitment of teachers in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that revelation regarding corruption, etc in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh are coming forward and sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

This comes days after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court stayed the process related to the recruitment of 69 thousand teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools.

"New revelation related to irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of 69 thousand teachers in Uttar Pradesh are coming forward every day. This has become a big issue. The people have their apprehensions. In this situation, a CBI probe should be conducted. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue pertaining to the appointment of assistant basic teachers stating that the future of the state's youth is being destroyed.

"How the incident of teacher's recruitment has unfolded is shocking. This incident raises a question on the whole system. The future of UP's youth is being destroyed. The government must come clean on the issue so that the hard work of youth does not go waste," Priyanka had tweeted in Hindi on Sunday. (ANI)

