BSP demands President's rule in Rajasthan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday said that President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan in view of the political crisis and COVID-19 situation in the state.

"BSP chief Mayawati had issued a press note over the state's current situation where she said that when people are suffering due to the pandemic, the government, on the other hand, locks their MLAs in a five-star hotel instead of letting them work for public welfare. BSP believes that in view of the current situation in the state, President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan," Satish Chandra Misra, the party's national general secretary, told ANI.

"For the first time, a Chief Minister is going to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan. This proves that law and order situation has been affected in the state. Governor should take a decision in this matter and President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan without any delay in the view of political crisis and COVID-19 situation," he said.

Earlier, the BSP issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan assembly session.

Notices have been issued to the six MLAs -- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan assembly.

Misra told ANI, "Notices have been issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a national party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the insistence of the MLAs, unless there is a merger of the party at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified."

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress party. (ANI)