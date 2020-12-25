BSP demands withdrawal of cases against Opposition leaders

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday demanded withdrawal of the cases registered against the leaders of Opposition parties including BSP in Uttar Pradesh.



Mayawati took to twitter and said,"the way the cases registered against leaders of BJP are being withdrawn, in the same manner the cases registered against opposition leaders that were lodged with the intentions of political malice should be withdrawn. This is the demand of the BSP," read Mayawati's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier, the BSP chief demanded that the government should reconsider on Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for "love jihad" related offences on November 24. The new ordinance mandates a jail term of one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty for religious conversion for marriage or through force. (ANI)

