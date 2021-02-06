BSP hopes nationwide 'chakka jam' called by farmers' unions will be peaceful

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Saturday said the nationwide 'chakka jam' called by farmers' unions today should be peaceful and the repeat of January 26 violence during the tractor rally must not be repeated.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "I understand that the farmers want to use it as a symbol. That's why they have decided not to hold 'chakka jam' in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They will also protest peacefully in the rest of the states. I hope the events of January 26 would not happen again. We hope that the Constitution and democracy will be protected."



Reacting on Narendra Singh Tomar's motion of thanks speech, he said, "He talks about amendment when the government itself is saying the suspension of three farms laws for one and a half years. It means there is some flaw in the farm laws. So, It is better to resolve the matter taking the farmers into confidence and find a way out which is acceptable to the farmers."

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

