BSP leader Shyam Singh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party MP Shyam Singh Yadav will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi during its Delhi leg.

Gandhi sent a personal letter to Shyam Singh Yadav to join the rally.

Yadav who won the last Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket from Allahabad has confirmed to ANI that he will join Gandhi on Saturday morning.

An excerpt of the letter reads, "You can see that our beloved country has changed beyond recognition. Those who cherish India as a country of immense diversity - of religions, cultures, languages, food and music can see the attempt to violently flatten its reality. Today, the state, the ruling political party, and the public institutions that are meant to check and balance them have merged into a single entity. I need not explain how dangerous this is."

The letter further reads, "As a member of parliament, you are the backbone of India's democratic structure and represent the voice of our people. You are a critical part of this conversation, and I would very much like to listen to you and share our perspectives. It doesn't matter whether we agree or disagree. It's important that we talk and listen in freedom. We would very much like you to come and walk with us."



Lauding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Yadav said that while the government talks about divisive politics, Rahul Gandhi is speaking of connecting people through the Yatra.

"While the government talks of "todo" or divisive politics, atleast Rahul Gandhi is speaking of connecting people and "Jodo" cutting across all barriers of caste creed and politics," Yadav tells ANI the reason why he is joining the Yatra.

When asked if BSP will officially support the yatra he said that all this has nothing to do with any party.

"This is an issue beyond politics and has nothing to do with any party," said Yadav.

Over the years there has been a strained relationship between the grand old party and Mayawati's BSP. The last time Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati were spotted in the same frame was in 2018 during the oath-taking of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

