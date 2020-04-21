BSP MP urges PM Modi to help stranded people to return their homes

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to make arrangements at the expense of the Central government for sending stranded people back to their homes.

"Crores of citizens who were away from their homes for various reasons are stranded across the country. Among the stranded citizens, there are crores of daily wagers/contract labourers who earn and eat daily. All these jobs have ended and all of them are stranded away from their homes without any income and food," Ali wrote in the letter.

In the letter, he wrote that on his birthday on April 10, he demanding financial assistance of five thousand rupees per month to 40 crore unemployed, poor and labourers across the country.

In the letter, Ali wrote that he welcomes the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government for sending buses to bring back more than 7,000 students from Rajasthan's Kota. He demanded a similar arrangement should be made for every citizen stranded away from their homes in the country.

"As a Prime Minister, you have a mechanism to communicate your mind to the whole country. At least MPs should be provided with a mechanism to communicate to the citizens of their parliamentary constituency at the time of lockdown. This is possible through All India Radio, FM radio, local television channels. Slots should be fixed for this. All MPs should be provided with video conferencing facilities at least once a week with district (Lok Sabha constituency) officials," the letter reads.

Ali wrote: "Hope you take my suggestions seriously and take immediate decision to resolve the above problems and include my suggestions in 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 26 if considered appropriate."

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

