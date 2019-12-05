Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that her party is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and suggested the Centre to send it to the Parliamentary Committee.

Addressing a press conference here, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said: "BSP is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the government should reconsider aspects of the Bill and it should be sent to the Parliamentary Committee."

She said that the Centre has brought CAB in a hurry and it is "unconstitutional and divisive".

Alleging that the Bill will divide the people in the name of religion, she said: "It is against the dream and constitution of BR Ambedkar. The CAB is being forced on the country."

She asserted that if the Central government takes decisions in favour of the welfare of people then BSP will support it just the way the party supported abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3. (ANI)