BSP slams UP CM over "Talibani mindset" remark, alleges BJP-SP creating conflicts in name of religion

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Talibani mindset" remark, and accused him of "creating conflict in the name of religion".

Talking to ANI, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria further alleged that both BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) are doing politics of religion in the state ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 2022.

BJP and SP are doing politics in name of religion. As the state assembly election is coming nearer, these people started creating conflict in the name of religion," said Bhadoria when asked about UP Chief Minister's statement in Kairana.

The BSP leader further asked, "are they (BJP and SP) raising issues like unemployment, hunger and farmers problems? or were they simply creating conflict?"

"This is fatal and the public will not accept it," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked the "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana a few years back, and said that all those people who support the Talibani mindset will be dealt with strictly by the state government.

Addressing a rally in Kairana in the Shamli district, the Chief Minister said, "All those people who support the Talibani mindset in the state will be dealt with strictly by the Uttar Pradesh government. Talibani mindset should not be accepted. It should not be tolerated. Those who support this are driving society into the pre-historic era. The basic rights of citizens are violated with this mindset. Those who follow their religious beliefs blindly, follow the Talibani mindset. Such activities will not be tolerated." (ANI)