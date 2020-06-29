BSP stands with BJP on India-China border issue: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Monday said that her party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the India-China border issue.

"Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border issue. Politics being done by BJP and Congress by levelling accusations at each other over India-China border issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern," said Mayawati while addressing a press conference.

"Whereas, on one hand, China can take advantage of this situation but other issues are being ignored due to this and citizens of our country are at loss," the BSP chief added.

She said that the BSP was formed to work for the interest of backward class people, Adivasis and those belonging to converted minorities.

"When this party was formed, Congress was in power. Had Congress party done something for the interest of this section of people, we wouldn't have required to form the BSP. I want to tell BJP and Congress that BSP is not a toy for anyone. It's an independent party formed at the national level," she added.

The BSP chief continued her attack on the Congress and said, "The migrants who have returned to their native state amid COVID-19 had gone to work in other states when Congress was in power. Had Congress done anything to help them, they wouldn't have gone to different states seeking employment."

"BJP should learn something from Congress and should not repeat what they did. They will have to work really hard to make India 'Atmanirbhar', publicity won't do much," the BSP chief added.

She also urged the Centre to control fuel prices in the country. "On one hand, citizens are troubled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, this continuous fuel price hike has added to their problems," she said. (ANI)

