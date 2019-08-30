BSP terms BJP minister's demand seeking CBI probe into Kanshi Ram's death as 'irreverent and obsolete'

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh for demanding a CBI-led investigation into the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

"I think raising this issue after one and half decade of Parinirvan Diwas of Kashi Ram is irrelevant and obsolete. The people of this country know how Kanshi Ram and Mayawati worked together to build a movement for the liberation of the Dalit and poor of this country," said Bhadoria.

"Mayawati became Chief Minister many times on the strength of Bahujan Samaj Party and on her own strength, therefore these issues are irrelevant and I must say that Mayawati today is one of the iconic figures of Indian Dalit movement. She wants to create social order of equality with full commitment under the constitution of India," he said.

Dharmesh on Wednesday likened the BSP leader Mayawati to a 'live wire' saying that whosoever touches her would die. Raising suspicions over the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, he said he would appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get the case investigated by CBI. (ANI)

