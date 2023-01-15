BSP to celebrate Mayawati's birthday as 'Jankalyankari Diwas' on Jan 15

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party will celebrate party chief Mayawati's 67th birthday on January 15 as Jankalyankari Diwas, the party informed on Sunday.



Mayawati will release the 18th edition of her work - "A Travelogue of My Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement" in a programme organized in the party state unit office located in Mall Avenue, Lucknow.

"Dedicated to Bahujan mission, leader of social change, our role model, National President of BSP, our source of inspiration, our guide Respected Mayawati ji Happy birthday," tweeted Bahujan Samaj Party.

The party has released a series of songs by Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali and Prince in the run-up to the birthday celebration, acclaiming her as a fighter for the rights of the deprived community. (ANI)

