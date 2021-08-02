BSP to not ally with any party in 2022 UP Assembly polls, says SC Mishra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party again reiterated that it will not contest the polls in alliance with any other party.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state."

Earlier, on June 27, BSP dismissed reports that it has entered into a tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for Uttar Pradesh polls.



BSP chief Mayawati clarified that the party will go solo for the Assembly elections scheduled to take place early next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she had said: "News is being broadcast in a media news channels since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh together. This news is completely false, misleading and fact-less. There is not even an iota of truth in this, and BSP vehemently denies it."

"By the way, in this regard, it is again clarified by the party that, except Punjab, in UP and Uttarakhand... BSP will not contest any alliance with any party; that is, it will fight alone," she added in the tweet.

BSP had won 19 out of 403 seats in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

In Punjab, the party will be contesting the polls with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) i.e. former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

