BSP will welcome decisions made in public interest, says Mayawati

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Wednesday stressed upon the need of the Centre and the state government to work in coordination and take decisions while keeping the wider interest in mind.

"In view of the challenges arising from the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Central government and the state government need to work in complete coordination and take the next decision only after taking into consideration the livelihood of the 130 crore population and their wider interest," she tweeted in the afternoon today.

The BSP chief further added that her party will certainly welcome such decisions which are in interest of the public.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 5,194, including 4,643 active cases in the country. While 401 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 149 deaths have taken place across the country. (ANI)

