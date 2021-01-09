Budaun gangrape-murder case: Police to file application in fast-track court

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said it will file an application in the fast-track court, considering the sensitivity in the case of alleged gangrape and murder case in Budaun.

"The police is recording statements and collecting evidence so that we can reach a conclusion in the case as soon as possible," Sankalp Sharma, SSP Budaun said adding that the accused will be punished.

"A case under Section 376 and Section 302 had been registered and all the three accused in the matter had been sent to jail," SSP said.



A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gang-raped and brutally murdered on January 3 in the Ughaiti area here. Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday while the main accused was arrested on Thursday.

The police station in-charge was suspended for negligence of duty as the family of the deceased had alleged police apathy in the case.

A team of Nation Women's Commission too visited Budaun to cognizance into the matter. (ANI)

