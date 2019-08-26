Budaun: UP cop rescues newborn child dumped in drain

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday rescued a newborn girl who was found lying in a drain near Police lines area of the district.

The infant was spotted by some locals who immediately alerted the police. A UP 100 police team was rushed to the spot which immediately sprung to action for rescuing the child.

Uttar Pradesh police constable Rishi Pal jumped into the drain and rescued the child.

Narrating the incident, Constable Pal said, "After reaching the spot, we saw that the newborn child was lying in the drain. I rescued her from the drain and shifted her to the district hospital. I feel lucky for being able to save someone's life."

Pal's act also won him applauds from police department for his dedication towards his duty. District Superintendent of Police (Budaun) Ashok Tripathi said that the constable will be felicitated and he will also be recommended for Commendation Disc.

Following the incident, the locals complained that such instances were getting more frequent and accused the government of not taking any action.

A local said, "Newborn babies are either found dead or in such drains. This is only happening due to the negligence of the government. Moreover, there are so many rules and regulations that we cannot even adopt the child if we want to. The parents of the child should be found and strictest possible action should be taken against them."

The child is in stable condition and is currently being looked after by the childcare department. (ANI)

