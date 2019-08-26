The newborn girl is currently with the childcare department. Photo/ANI
The newborn girl is currently with the childcare department. Photo/ANI

Budaun: UP cop rescues newborn child dumped in drain

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday rescued a newborn girl who was found lying in a drain near Police lines area of the district.
The infant was spotted by some locals who immediately alerted the police. A UP 100 police team was rushed to the spot which immediately sprung to action for rescuing the child.
Uttar Pradesh police constable Rishi Pal jumped into the drain and rescued the child.
Narrating the incident, Constable Pal said, "After reaching the spot, we saw that the newborn child was lying in the drain. I rescued her from the drain and shifted her to the district hospital. I feel lucky for being able to save someone's life."
Pal's act also won him applauds from police department for his dedication towards his duty. District Superintendent of Police (Budaun) Ashok Tripathi said that the constable will be felicitated and he will also be recommended for Commendation Disc.
Following the incident, the locals complained that such instances were getting more frequent and accused the government of not taking any action.
A local said, "Newborn babies are either found dead or in such drains. This is only happening due to the negligence of the government. Moreover, there are so many rules and regulations that we cannot even adopt the child if we want to. The parents of the child should be found and strictest possible action should be taken against them."
The child is in stable condition and is currently being looked after by the childcare department. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:41 IST

Navy Chief raises issue of lower budget allocation, bats for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Flagging the issue of low budget allocation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday said the budget share of the force has been reduced to 13 per cent from 18 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:39 IST

Sisodia tables Rs 290 cr proposal for free ride to women in buses, metro

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday tabled a proposal for allocating a budget of Rs 290 crore for implementing a free ride scheme for women commuters in Delhi Metro and DTC buses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:31 IST

UP: Man dies in custody, 2 policemen suspended

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man detained on theft charges has been found dead after four days of his arrest by Uttar Pradesh police in Amethi district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:23 IST

FSSAI takes measures to ensure safe distribution of surplus food...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday held a second round of meeting with 20 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies from various parts of the country to discuss the steps taken by the government to ensure the safe distribution of surplus food.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:22 IST

Mumbai Police registers FIR against NCP's Ajit Pawar, 76 others...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday filed an FIR against NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar and 76 others in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole for four weeks

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala for four weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:20 IST

'It's a made for media show' says Karti on P Chidambaram's remand

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Monday termed the extension of CBI remand of his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram to four days, as 'a media show that will continue'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:07 IST

Varanasi: Ganga river water recedes, 'ghats' being cleaned

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The water level of Ganga is fast receding here following which the 'ghats' are being cleaned.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:02 IST

Karnataka: Mysore preps for 'Dasara parade', elephants reach city palace

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Elephants which will take part in the religious procession during 'Mysuru Dasara festivities' were brought to Mysore palace on Monday under high security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:55 IST

Naxalism can be uprooted with policies of development, security...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Naxalism can be eliminated with development policies as well as providing security and generating trust among the people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:50 IST

Elderly couple found dead, suicide note cites neglect from kin

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): An elderly couple, suffering from medical issues allegedly committed suicide in their house here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:43 IST

MP CM Kamal Nath seeks better telecom connectivity for timely...

New Delhi (ANI), August 26 (ANI) Expressing his commitment to eliminate Naxalism from the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday called for coordinated efforts from central agencies and state machinery to end the menace. He also sought for better telecom connectivity in the Naxal af

Read More
iocl