Buddha Vatika inaugurated at FRI in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute in Haldwani inaugurated a 'Buddha Vatika' in the campus.

The Vatika that spreads across an acre of land has been planted with 13 tree species that had a special relevance in Buddha's life, including the Asoka tree (under which he was born), Peepal tree (under which he attained enlightenment) and Sal tree (under which he died).

"Yesterday on Buddh Purnima, a unique project of Buddh Vatika was inaugurated, showcasing various tree species prepared after thorough research of Buddhist literature," Sanjeev Chaturvedi (Head of Research Wing) told ANI.

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha.

The day has a special significance to the people belonging to the Buddhist and Hindu communities. (ANI)

