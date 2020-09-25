Budgam terrorist attack: Last rites of CRPF jawan held in Nagpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Last rites of CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Naresh Umrao Badole, was performed on Friday in Nagpur. He lost his life in a terrorist attack in Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.



The body of ASI Naresh Badole reached his hometown in Nagpur today.

Badole, from 117B battalion of the CRPF, was martyred on Thursday when terrorists shot him in Chadoora district of Budgam, Kashmir.

DG, CRPF, Anand Prakash Maheshwari and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were among those who paid their homage. (ANI)

