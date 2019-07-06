Budget 2019-20: Addtional cess of one rupee on petrol, diesel

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said an additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess of one rupee will be imposed on petrol and diesel.

Presenting the Union Budget, she said crude prices have softened from their highs and it gives her room to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel.

"I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each by one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel," she said. (ANI)

