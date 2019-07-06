Budget 2019-20: 'Gandhipedia' being developed to sensitise youth about positive Gandhian values

New Delhi [India], July 05(ANI) : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday informed Lower House of Parliament that 'Gandhipedia' is being developed to sensitise the youth about positive Gandhian values.

"'Gandhipedia' is being developed to sensitise the youth about positive Gandhian values," she said while present Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha.

Asserting that India will be made open-defecation free (ODF) on October 2, 2019, she said to mark this occasion, "Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra" will be inaugurated at "Raj Ghat, on 2nd October 2019".

The Economic Survey 2018-19 which Sitharaman tabled in Parliament on Thursday outlined the progress made in the mission that was initiated in 2014 to achieve universal sanitation coverage by October 2, 2019.

The Swachh Bharat mission is one of the largest cleanliness drives, as well as an attempt to effect behavioural change, in the world.(ANI)