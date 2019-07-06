Budget 2019-20: India to become $3 trillion economy this year, says Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India will become a $3 trillion economy by the end of the current year itself, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday in the Lok Sabha.

"The Indian economy will grow to become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. It is now the sixth largest in the world. Five years ago it was at the 11th position," she said in her maiden Budget speech.

Sitharaman also said that the BJP-led government has added one trillion dollars to the Indian economy in five years whereas it took 55 years to reach that number earlier.

"It took us over 55 years to reach $1 trillion dollar economy. But when the hearts are filled with hope, trust and aspiration, we in just 5 years, added $1 trillion," she said.

Sitharaman added that the first term of Narendra Modi-led NDA govt "stood out as a performing government".

"Between 2014-2019 he (Modi) provided a rejuvenated centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST council and strident commitment to fiscal discipline," the Finance Minister said. (ANI)