Budget 2019 is development oriented, says Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday dubbed the Budget 2019 as "development-oriented" and said it has given special attention to enrich the lives of people and make them more capable and prosperous.

Congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said that if one pays close attention to the provisions of the budget, it is a budget of hope and one that inspires confidence.

"Every class has been relieved. The government has continued to bear the expenses of food subsidy for the poor themselves and the rates have not been changed," he said.

He said the NDA government has been concerned with the nutritional aspects of distributed food grains since 2014 and after multiple discussions and deliberations, it started a pilot scheme for this in February 2019.

"It will be rolled out by this year itself. After its rollout, people will start getting a nutritious diet," he said.

Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief asserted that the steps were taken by the government to control the prices of essential commodities and it would continue in the future despite government's special emphasis on strengthening the infrastructure and providing social securities.

"Special focus has been given for the development of youth, poor, farmers, labourers, small businessmen, middle class and women without putting any extra burden of taxes on the poor and middle class," he said.

The Minister said the development of infrastructure in the agriculture sector has also been given priority as the government has taken the resolution to transform 'Annandatas' into 'Urjadatas'. (ANI)

