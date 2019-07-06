Budget 2019:20: 'Govt to develop 75 thousand skilled entrepreneurs in agro-rural industries'

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government aims to develop 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in agro-rural industries.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament, said 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators will be set up in 2019-20 under ASPIRE - A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship - towards achieving the employment target.

The Finance Minister also asserted that 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Life' should be applicable for farmers too.

ASPIRE was launched by the Narendra Modi government in its the first tenure to set up a network of technology centres and incubation centres to accelerate entrepreneurship and also to promote startups for innovation in agro-industry.

The main objectives of the schemes are to create new jobs and reduce unemployment, promote entrepreneurship culture in India, grassroots economic development at the district level, facilitate an innovative business solution for unmet social needs and promote innovation to further strengthen the competitiveness of the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector.

(ANI)