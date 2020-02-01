Budget 2020-21 will fulfil current needs, future expectations of country: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that budget 2020-21 will fulfil the country's current needs and also the expectations from this decade.

"I am confident that this budget will increase income and investment, demand and consumption and bring new vigour in financial system and credit flow," said Prime Minister Modi in an address after budget presentation.

"This budget will fulfill the current needs of the country as well as the future expectations from this decade," he said.

Stressing on major highlights of the 90th Union Budget, Modi said several tax concessions have been given to attract foreign investment.

"Tax benefits have also been provided for start-ups and real estate sector. Steps have been taken to strengthen the bond market and finance for infrastructure. All these decisions will boost the economy faster and will provide new employment opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the goal to develop 100 airports in the country is very important for the tourism sector as there is more possibility of employment and income generation with lesser investment. (ANI)