Budget 2020 is testimony of PM Modi's vision for 'New India', says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that budget 2020-21 is the testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new India and said that the latter has ensured all-round development of all sections of the society.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all-round development of all sections of the society. The budget 2020-21 presented today in the Parliament is the testimony of the vision of Modi ji of new India. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for the visionary and futuristic budget," Nadda said here.

"The budget reflects aspirations, hopes and the country's faith. It aims at aspirational India, the economic development of all and caring society. This budget of the Modi government dedicated to the poor, deprived, oppressed, farmers, women and the youth," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2020-21, which proposes to give the Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger.

With an emphasis on capacity building and empowerment of marginalised sections of society including farmers, the Union Budget intends to ensure, as said by Sitharaman, that "our people should be gainfully employed. Our businesses should be healthy. For all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfil their aspirations."

