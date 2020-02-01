Budget 2020: Rs 9,000 crore allocated for senior citizens' welfare

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): While presenting her second Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre this year has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.

Also, the government has allocated Rs 53,700 crore for the uplift of Scheduled Tribes, and Rs 85,000 crore for the welfare of Scheduled castes and Other Backward Classes.

The Finance Minister further announced that major reforms will be introduced for recruitment into non-gazetted posts in government and public sector banks. A National Recruitment Agency will be set up for conducting a common online eligibility test for recruitment to these posts. (ANI)

