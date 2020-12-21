Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infrastructure, energy

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held the 11th pre-budget consultations with experts in the field of infrastructure, energy and climate change, in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.



Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman holding her 11th Pre-Budget consultations with leading experts in infrastructure, energy and climate change in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

"Along with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Shri Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj and CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," Ministry of Finance said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

