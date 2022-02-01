Budget 2022 is just like another "Mann ki Baat" of Centre: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the Central government over Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament.

He said that this budget is like another "Mann ki Baat" of Centre.

"By selling companies and properties of the country, the BJP has become a company worth Rs 5,000 crore," the Chief Minister told media persons today.



Sitharaman today tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)





