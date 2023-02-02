Budget 2023 a step towards strong India, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that India's role has become that of a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is an important step towards a strong India. This is the budget of Amrit Kaal, the golden age of India," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

"Today, when the economies of most countries are faltering, the whole world has high expectations from India. This budget is in this direction," Dhami said. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a grand budget.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is going to be especially benefited by the various provisions and schemes made in the budget.

Dhami was speaking on the Union Budget 2023-24 at a press conference organized at Chief Sewak House of CM Camp Office.

The Chief Minister said that special attention has been given to the 'poor and middle class' in the budget.

"Those earning up to Rs 7 lakh in a year will not have to pay income tax. The middle class and the employed class will get a lot of benefits from the new income tax slab. With the increase in the budget of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, everyone's dream of a strong roof will be fulfilled. A new savings scheme has been announced for women. Interest will be given on this at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum," CM Dhami said, adding, "This budget has brought a gift for the farmers".

A target has been set to distribute loans up to 20 lakh crores to the farmers, so Shri Anna Yojana has started to promote millets. Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be created so that startups in the agriculture sector can be promoted. It has been decided to invest Rs 6000 crore in the new sub-scheme of 'Matsya Sampada, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said that Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will be launched. Skill India National Sectors will be opened to skill the youth for international opportunities. The government will spend Rs 10 lakh crore on infrastructure and investment. Airports, heliports, water aerodromes' and advanced landing zones will be rejuvenated, it added.

"Employment will be created through infrastructure. PMPBTG Development Mission will be launched to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal groups. A big announcement has been made for the cleaning workers in the cities. The manholes of drains and sewers will now be cleaned by machines, due to which the sweepers will no longer have to enter the manholes. 38000 teachers and supporting staff will also be recruited in 'Eklavya Vidyalayas' in tribal areas. A five kg free ration has been extended to the poor for one year. 157 new nursing colleges will be set up in collocation with the existing 157 medical colleges. Apart from this, it has also been announced to make digital libraries in rural areas," the statement added.



The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is going to get special benefits from various provisions made in the Union Budget. "The state's share in central taxes has increased. This is an increase of about 25 per cent as compared to last year. Last year the state's share in central taxes was about Rs 9130 crores, which will now be about Rs 11428 crores. The interest-free loan given to the states for 50 years has been extended again for one year. This is an important opportunity for the state," CM Dhami said.

"Agriculture is an important sector for the state. An increase in credit in the agriculture sector will encourage coarse grains and startups. Unity mall will be established by the state for the promotion and sale of local products. In his speech, the Finance Minister specifically took the name of Madua in Millet. Our government is constantly making efforts to increase the production of Madua. Ramadan is also produced here. Anna Shree Yojana will benefit the farmers who produce these grains," it added.

The statement informed that arrangements have been made in the budget to develop 50 new tourist places. All the basic facilities will be developed here. Due to this, new tourist places will also be developed in our state. Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the first villages of the country will be connected with tourism development. Uttarakhand will get four new nursing colleges. With the new lab in the budget, investment in the pharma sector will increase. Employment opportunities will be available to skilled youth in nursing, it added.

"A budget will be received from the National Housing Bank for the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. With this, infrastructure facilities will be developed in the cities of Uttarakhand. With the establishment of 50 new airports in the country in the budget, new airports will be developed in the state and new helipads will be built. With this scheme, both tourism and employment opportunities will be available in the state. With the appointment of teachers and employees in Eklavya Residential School, people will also get employment in the state's Eklavya Residential School and a new Eklavya Residential School can also be constructed," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma, another chief Minister of the BJP-ruled state, said the union budget has created the base to make India the No. 1 economy of the world by the end of 25 years of Amrit Kaal.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying about Daridra Kalyan and the definition of Daridra Kalyan has been expanded to include the lower middle class of the society also. The budget has created the base to make India the No. 1 economy of the world by the end of 25 years or Amrit Kaal. When India's age will be 100, India will be the fastest economy in the world," Himanta Biswa said at a press conference on Thursday.

Biswa said that Yesterday's budget is the first budget of Amrit Kaal.

"The state government will get more funds. We will focus on education, self-employment and Daridra Kalyan in our state budget," Biswa added.

"North East will be put a new horizon. Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) budget allocation has been increased to Rs 5892 crore," Biswa added.

Biswa expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister for nearly doubling the allocation of the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) to Rs 2200 crore. (ANI)

