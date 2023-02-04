Budget 2023 to provide jobs to youth with resolution of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas': MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide job opportunities to youths in the country with the resolution of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai addressed a press conference in Agra on Budget and said that this budget outlines the development of all sections of the society.

"The First general budget 2023-2024 of 'Amrit Kaal' is a public welfare budget. This is a budget to empower and enable the villages, poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward, exploited, underprivileged, disabled, economically backward and middle-class people", Rai Highlights the budget benefits.

MoS Home Rai further said about budget that this is the budget to provide social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities to the citizens of the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The 75th general budget of the country is a budget with emphasis on increasing the "Ease of Living" and Narendra Modi's government has taken a historic step by increasing the budgetary provision by 33 per cent in government investment in infrastructure by allocating Rs.10 lakh crore and this paves the way of all-round development of Country" he added

MoS Home Rai attacked the previous UPA government for neglecting the railway sector and claimed that 2 lakh and 40 thousand crore rupees had been allocated for railways, which is 9 times more than the budget of 2013-14 during the UPA government of Congress. He also spoke about tax Slab changes and termed that this will help the middle class.

BJP has planned a mega outreach on the budget from February 4 and 5 across the country to acquaint the people with what the budget has for them this year. At 50 locations, union ministers will be participating in the BJP outreach programme on budget and interacting with intellectuals, traders and the office bearers of their unions.

The BJP's campaign called 'Discussion on Budget' has started from February 1 to 12 under the monitoring of a 9-member of the central committee, formed by party national president J P Nadda recently. (ANI)